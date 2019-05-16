New Milford has had its share of families that have deep roots in town. Among them is the Samuel J. Ferriss family. The family is shown above in early spring 1898 at their West Street home. They are, from left to right, S. J. Ferriss, Eliza L.D.T Ferriss holding Eliza, Alice Bell, Edith and Gladys holding S. Boynton, according to the records of the late E. Paul Martin. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. less New Milford has had its share of families that have deep roots in town. Among them is the Samuel J. Ferriss family. The family is shown above in early spring 1898 at their West Street home. They are, from left ... more Photo: Courtesy Of E. Paul Martin’s Family Photo: Courtesy Of E. Paul Martin’s Family Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Way Back When 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

