Search 
Wed May 22 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, May 22 News
News

Way Back When

on
  • This picture captures a moment on April 15, 1960, at the New Milford headquarters for state election. Shown are, from left to right, Truman T. Richmond, chairman of the Democratic committee, the Honorable John N. Dempsey, governor, Judge Harry B. Bradbury, First Selectman E. Paul Martin and Donald Irving, aide to the governor. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. Photo: Courtesy Of E. Paul Martin’s Family / The News-Times Contributed

    This picture captures a moment on April 15, 1960, at the New Milford headquarters for state election. Shown are, from left to right, Truman T. Richmond, chairman of the Democratic committee, the Honorable John N. Dempsey, governor, Judge Harry B. Bradbury, First Selectman E. Paul Martin and Donald Irving, aide to the governor. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

    less

    This picture captures a moment on April 15, 1960, at the New Milford headquarters for state election. Shown are, from left to right, Truman T. Richmond, chairman of the Democratic committee, the Honorable John

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of E. Paul Martin’s Family
Photo: Courtesy Of E. Paul Martin’s Family
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

This picture captures a moment on April 15, 1960, at the New Milford headquarters for state election. Shown are, from left to right, Truman T. Richmond, chairman of the Democratic committee, the Honorable John N. Dempsey, governor, Judge Harry B. Bradbury, First Selectman E. Paul Martin and Donald Irving, aide to the governor. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

less

This picture captures a moment on April 15, 1960, at the New Milford headquarters for state election. Shown are, from left to right, Truman T. Richmond, chairman of the Democratic committee, the Honorable John

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of E. Paul Martin’s Family

This picture captures a moment on April 15, 1960, at the New Milford headquarters for state election. Shown are, from left to right, Truman T. Richmond, chairman of the Democratic committee, the Honorable John N. Dempsey, governor, Judge Harry B. Bradbury, First Selectman E. Paul Martin and Donald Irving, aide to the governor. If you have a “Way Back When” photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

loading