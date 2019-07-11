Search 
Thursday, July 11 News
Way Back When

Let’s throw it back to New Milford High School sports in the early 1990s. Above is the varsity wrestling team for the 1991-92 school year. Shown above are, from left, in front, David Lee, Jeremy Boczulak, Scott Wargo and Dave Mazzotta; second row, Erich Doubek, Jim Steinberg, Steve Steinberg, Chuck Eisenberg and Brian Richards; and in back, Dean Mantion, Steve Ashley, Joe Gaboury, Dwayne MacInnis, Dave Pearsall, Bob Davis and Tomas Browne. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

