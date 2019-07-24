Search 
Wednesday, July 24 News
News

Way Back When

    Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer an illustrated presentation, “History of the Shepaug Railroad,” July 30 at 6:30 p.m. Col. Donald A. Woodworth Jr., USAF (Ret.) will lead the program about the former Washington Depot railroad station, known today as the Washington Senior Center, at the senior center in Bryan Hall Plaza. The Shepaug Railroad crew from 1906 is shown above, from left to right, Mr. Benedict, Tom Phillips, C. Straub, Robert Barnum, Mr. Kane, Lyman Bristol and Frank Stone. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

