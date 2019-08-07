The New Milford High School freshman football team for 1991-92 is shown above on the bleachers on the school’s old field. The team was made up of, from left to right, in front, Dave Harvey, Josh Mietelski, Phil Mrazik and Mike LePage; second row, Chris Cummings, Brian Dahl, Chris Jalbert, Jason Dorfman, Chris Derby, Chris Carole, James Fields, George Pinson, Rich Lutz, Paul Zelinik and John Duchnowski; third row, Bruce Kaufman, Dave Lattin, Leo Lesiak, Norm Frenette, Kevin DiCrescenzo, Mike Lang, Kevin Meehan, Aaron Jones and John Ristau; fourth row, Corey Wilder, Mike Palmisani, Dave Quigley, Al Rapp, John Parks, Kevin McLoughlin, Jason Puglisi, Neil King and Bill Gaiser; and in back, Coach Kellogg, Vong Sengvanghbheng and Coach Ianucci. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.