Wed Aug 21 2019

Wednesday, August 21
Way Back When

The New Milford High School girls’ varsity basketball team for the 1991-92 school year is shown above. Coach Bigham, back left, and Coach Bierbower, back right, are shown with, from left to right, in front, Christina Marazita, Diane DaCunha, Amy Fogel, Sally Miller and Anne Radday, and, in back, Jen Metcalf, Debbie Russell, Liz Miller, Megan Vermilyea, Corey Brady, Meegan O’Connell and Kathy Davis. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

