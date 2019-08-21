The New Milford High School girls’ varsity basketball team for the 1991-92 school year is shown above. Coach Bigham, back left, and Coach Bierbower, back right, are shown with, from left to right, in front, Christina Marazita, Diane DaCunha, Amy Fogel, Sally Miller and Anne Radday, and I nback, Jen Metcalf, Debbie Russell, Liz Miller, Megan Vermilyea, Corey Brady, Meegan O’Connell and Kathy Davis. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. less The New Milford High School girls’ varsity basketball team for the 1991-92 school year is shown above. Coach Bigham, back left, and Coach Bierbower, back right, are shown with, from left to right, in front, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of NMHS 1992 Yearbook Photo: Courtesy Of NMHS 1992 Yearbook Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Way Back When 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The New Milford High School girls’ varsity basketball team for the 1991-92 school year is shown above. Coach Bigham, back left, and Coach Bierbower, back right, are shown with, from left to right, in front, Christina Marazita, Diane DaCunha, Amy Fogel, Sally Miller and Anne Radday, and, in back, Jen Metcalf, Debbie Russell, Liz Miller, Megan Vermilyea, Corey Brady, Meegan O’Connell and Kathy Davis. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.