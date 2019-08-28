Gunn Historical Museum in Washington is presenting a new, long-term exhibit, “Washington, Connecticut - An American Story.” The exhibit is the culmination of years of work by museum staff, volunteers and community members who have shared their personal collections with the museum. More than 15,000 artifacts, photos and documents from Washington’s past were examined and evaluated. The exhibit focuses on all villages of Washington — Washington Green, Washington Depot, New Preston, Marbledale and Woodville. Above, Washington Green is shown from Judea Cemetery Road circa 1875. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.