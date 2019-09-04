Both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams showed outstanding depth in the 1986-87 year at New Milford High School. The girls’ team boasted a 7-1 record, while the boys finished the season with a 6-2 record. The girls showed in the State Class meet and took home the runner-up plaque. It was during this year, Coach Russ Devin was also inducted into the Connecticut Coaches Hall of Fame. Above, from left to right, in front, are Jesper Larson, James Rosensteel, Joel MacRitchie, John DiCesare III, David Lathrope, Jeff Rose, Paul Mullen and Tom Fatigate; second row, Jason McKay, John Hyland, Peter Ciccone, Guy Tino, David DeBoy, Paul Hovland and Jonathon Saul; third row, Tom Schillawski, Christian Fazzone, Erik Dunn, Giles Vaughan, Albert Thierfelder, L. Fox and J. Dyer; and in back, B. Samuelson, Brian Wood, David Hilliard, Christian Ensley, M. Kroleck and Coach Devin. If you have a “Way Back When” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.