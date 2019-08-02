Frank Way recently opened frank., a bistro-style shop on Main Street in Kent. Frank Way recently opened frank., a bistro-style shop on Main Street in Kent. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Way aims to make customers ‘feel at home’ at new shop 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

A Kent bistro-style shop is drawing the attention of locals and visitors.

“I love the place,” Lisa Lippman, of Kent, said of frank. “It’s a great addition to the town.”

“People love to hang out here,” said owner Frank Way, who opened the business May 2. “That’s is the type of experience I hoped customers would have when visiting frank.”

The goal is “to feel at home,” Way said. “And it’s about community.”

Lippman described the business as “so pretty and chic…with the pretty dishes he uses.”

The 14 N. Main St. shop serves unique breakfast and lunch fare, with a menu that has already drawn regulars.

A house coffee, made special for the shop locally by Zero Prophet in Washington, is available to purchase as well.

A manual espresso machine is used for beverages.

“A quick brewed cup of coffee or espresso drink offer just the right boost all with Frank’s incredible friendliness,” said James Mercurio of Kent. “It’s the gem in the crown of Kent’s Main Street and a delightful welcome.”

Among the items on the menu are a daily grain bowl with faro, spinach, roasted squash, avocado, bacon and topped with an organic egg; avocado toast with avocado, pickled red onion, jalapeno, cilantro and an organic poached egg on multigrain toast; roast beef and turkey sandwiches garnished with flavorful accents; several fresh salads; and a handful of soups.

A meatloaf sandwich is one of the shop’s specialties. It’s made without ketchup and bread crumbs. Instead, a fresh tomato with vinegar and crushed pumpkin seeds are used.

A few items on the menu are tweaked every few weeks, the owner said, noting some ingredients are seasonal.

“I love the curated menu,” Lippman said, adding she’s tried just about everything. “It feels appropriately elegant for the town.”

Way stepped away from the corporate world — having served as a creative director for marketing and advertising, with a focus on fashion — three years ago but had been doing consulting.

The idea of opening up a shop was the last thing on his mind. But the seed was planted when the owner of the Heron Gallery at 16 N. Main St., suggested Way take a look at the space that formerly housed No. 109 Cheese Market, now housed at 7 Old Barn Road, but will move to be connected to the House of Books at 10 North Main St., once renovations are completed at that site sometime next year.

After deep reflection and a talk with his partner, the concept formulated.

Way gutted the space and designed a cozy shop featuring two community tables and cabinets with antiques and other décor.

“The interior design is a welcoming, very comfortable smart colonial with beautiful rugs giving you the feeling you’ve stumbled into the living room of a cool hip relative you never knew you had,” Mercurio said. “Frank’s interest in the details and ingredients of his food is only trumped by his interest in you ensuring you feel welcomed, are enjoying your experience and the food.”

