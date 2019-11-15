Search 
Friday, November 15
News

‘Welcome home’

    Boy Scout Brett Perrenod signs the welcome home banner for the Marines.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Three local Marines were welcomed home by a large crowd of town officials, Scouts, families, friends and residents of the community during a special celebration held Sunday — the 100th anniversary of the Marines — at the bandstand. Terri McLaughlin, who created the NMCT Yellow Ribbon Committee on social media, coordinated the event for Marines Dan Prizio, Dan Capron and Mark Heinonen. Representatives from the VFW and American Legion were present to lead the celebration that included the presentation of official welcome home statements from the American Legion. This is the second welcome home celebration for returning military members held on the Green this year. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com

