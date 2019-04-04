Wellness event slated in Kent

The popular “Meet. Play. Flow” wellness event, held in partnership between RT Facts Design & Antiques and he Kent Chamber of Commerce, will run April 6-10 in Kent. It will feature promotions, as well as a weekend of body, soul and special events.

RT Facts will hold festivities April 6 with a menu of 20-minute body and fitness classes with many local instructors. Individuals should bring a mat and water bottle.

For $25, attendees will have access to the variety of practices and classes. Proceeds will be matched by RT Facts and donated to the local ambulance squads of Kent and Cornwall.

Events will continue April 7 when the Kent Chamber of Commerce will stage free sessions comprised of lectures, demonstrations and workshops.

Experts in their chosen fields will be on hand, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Arbonne International, Chestnut Woodworking, Davis IGA, Fair Skies Acupuncture, Fife ‘n Drum Restaurant & Inn, High Watch Recovery Center, J. P. Gifford Market, Inscape Awareness, Kent Land Trust, Kent Memorial Library, Kent Victorian Inn, Kent Station Pharmacy, Kent Yoga & Bodyworks, Christopher Kiely, Movement Learning Resources (Feldenkrais), Prism Health Advocates, Starbuck Inn, Strong Core Team Training, Terston, The Villager Restaurant, W Rhythm Fitness & Wellness and more.

The free Chamber events will be held at various commercial locations throughout town.

For more information, visit www.meetplayflow.com.