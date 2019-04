The Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington. The Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wells to visit Hickory Stick 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will present a children’s book signing with Rosemary Wells, author and creator of “Max & Ruby,” April 20 at 2 p.m.

Wells will sign copies of her latest book, “Sleep, My Bunny,” as well as several of her former titles, at the 2 Green Hill Road store.