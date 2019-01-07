‘What Lies Behind’ to be screened

New Milford Public Library will present a screening of “What Lies Upstream” Jan. 24.

The program will begin with a light buffet at 5:30 p.m., followed by an introduction to the film by water expert Marc Cohen who previews the content as it relates to Connecticut, and the film at 6:15 p.m.

A snow date of Jan. 30 is planned at the Main Street library.

The documentary by filmmaker Cullen Hoback investigates the drinking water in America and tracks down the culprits behind water contamination.

Cohen will discuss why safety on winter highways and streets have eclipsed discussions of the soaring levels of road salt in ground and surface water.

The film tells the tale of residents of West Virginia who begin to notice their tap water has a peculiar smell.

A chemical leak with a sinister background is suspected.

The film moves from West Virginia to Flint, Mich., where there’s also contamination in the water.

The program is funded by a grant obtained by Sierra Club Connecticut.

The event is appropriate for teens and adults.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.