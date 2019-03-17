Wheels Program announces new vehicle

The Wheels Program of Greater New Milford, Inc. recently traded in a vehicle and added a 2018 Malibu to its fleet.

The program provides donation-based transportation to seniors and citizens with disabilities to their non-emergency medical appointments.

Grants from the Connecticut Community Foundation, the Savings Bank of Danbury and KentPresents helped make this possible.

In addition, a donation was made by Ingersoll Auto of Pawling.

Community donations from Thrift Mart of New Milford, the New Milford Rotary Club, Walmart Community Grant and Western CT Health Network help fuel the vehicles.

Wheels has more than 20 volunteers driving two vehicles and a wheelchair accessible bus.

For more information, including the program’s services or volunteer opportunities, call 860-354-6012