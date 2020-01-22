The White Horse Country Pub & Restaurant in New Preston recently made a donation of $4,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank. The funds for the Connecticut Food Bank were raised through the annual sale of the White Horse’s ornaments. less The White Horse Country Pub & Restaurant in New Preston recently made a donation of $4,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank. The funds for the Connecticut Food Bank were raised through the annual sale of the ... more Photo: Courtesy Of The White Horse Photo: Courtesy Of The White Horse Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close White Horse presents food bank check for $4,000 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The White Horse Country Pub & Restaurant in New Preston recently made a donation of $4,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank.

In addition, the restaurant has been honored as one of the best restaurants in the state by Connecticut Magazine.

The funds for the Connecticut Food Bank were raised through the annual sale of the White Horse’s ornaments.

All of the proceeds were donated and will provide 12,000 meals for those in need, according to Cheryl Thompson, director of philanthropy for the food bank.

More than 30,000 has been donated by the White Horse over the years, adding up to 90,000 meals.

The White Horse has an accumulation of more than 65 awards and accolades.

“We are in the happiness business,” said owner John Harris. “I have a great culinary team and a great front of house staff.”

“It is all about atmosphere, friendliness, food full of flavor using the highest quality ingredients, charging the most reasonable price for it,” he said. “We strive every day to reach the highest standard possible.”