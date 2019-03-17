The Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington has opened a Wigwam Escape, a new escape room that challenges and provides education. The Wigwam Escape takes participants back in time and simulates what life was like in Connecticut prior to European contact. less The Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington has opened a Wigwam Escape, a new escape room that challenges and provides education. The Wigwam Escape takes participants back in time and simulates what ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Institute For American Indian Studies Photo: Courtesy Of Institute For American Indian Studies Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wigwam Escape room opens at IAIS 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

An escape room is a puzzle game where players are put in a room and have a set time to solve the puzzles and “escape” the room.

Players solve a series of puzzles using clues or hints from around the room.

In order to escape the room, all the riddles and puzzles must be solved within the time constraints to successfully escape.

The Wigwam Escape takes participants back in time and simulates what life was like in Connecticut prior to European contact.

Participants will find themselves in a Native American village in the woodlands of Connecticut in the year 1518 and learn that an illness is affecting the neighboring fishing village of Metachiwon and they need help.

Participants will have to figure out how to gather and prepare supplies for the journey to help the villagers who are seven miles away.

They will be given one day (roughly one hour of game play) to hunt, gather and cook using only the resources found in the village and surrounding forest.

Wigwam Escape allows three to seven players to experience the room.

To enhance the experience the room caters only to private groups.

The ticket price is $25 per player and includes a non-expiring half-off admission ticket to the IAIS that can be used at any time during museum hours.

The suggested age for Wigwam Escape is 12 and up; however, as long as there is a parent or guardian present during the game kids under 12 are welcome.

Wigwam Escape includes a 15-minute pre-game introduction with an experience host, a one-hour session in the escape room and a post-game popcorn party and discussion.

Wigwam Escape is open Fridays through Sundays by reservation. Office hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and tickets, call the museum at 38 Curtis Road at 860-868-0510 or visit www.wigwamescape.com.