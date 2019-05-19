The Bridgewater Grange recently presented its Community Service Award to Carol Wilbur. Above, Nancy Mascio of the Grange, left, congratulates Wilbur at the late April meeting. The Bridgewater Grange recently presented its Community Service Award to Carol Wilbur. Above, Nancy Mascio of the Grange, left, congratulates Wilbur at the late April meeting. Photo: Courtesy Of The Bridgewater Grange Photo: Courtesy Of The Bridgewater Grange Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilbur cited for community work 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The annual award recognizes individuals or groups that perform outstanding volunteer work for the community.

Nancy Mascio gave Wilbur the award at the grange’s April 26 meeting held at St Mark’s Episcopal Church.

Wilbur, a leader at St. Mark’s, was a warden and the treasurer there.

She makes flower arrangements and schedules the duties for worship services, as well as organizes and cooks for church dinners and helps with other church events.

She has been the membership chairperson, vice president and president for the Bridgewater Auxiliary. She is also active on the scholarship committee.

Wilbur also enjoys baking, and donates her time baking for other organizations and events.