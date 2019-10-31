Search 
Thu Oct 31 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, October 31 News
News

WildCat Creek to perform at JCC

|on 

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a musical performance with the local Irish band WildCat Creek Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The group, which has traditional roots, blends Celtic, Appalachian and world music with dance tunes, ballads and vocal and instrumental improv.

Band members include David Paton, Tom White, Kane Clawson, Ren Nickson and Mike Prentice.

Fiddle, concertina, bouzouki, mandolin, hammer dulcimer, banjo, guitar, bass and percussion instruments will be used.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Pre-paid reservations are recommended by calling the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050 or visiting www.jccinsherman.org by Nov. 1.

loading