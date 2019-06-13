Search 
Thu Jun 13 2019

Thursday, June 13 News
Willigan exhibit open at The Smithy

on

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of works by Hudson Valley artist Rowan Willigan through July 21.

The show features abstract drawings and paintings.

She creates free hanging works and murals and small batches of illustrated and hand-embroidered apparel.

Alongside her visual art practice, Willigan co-directs the D’Amby Project, an Irish and contemporary dance company founded in 2012.

At the project, she dances, choreographs and teaches classes to dancers of all ages.

She is also an art conservation technician, working at Monumenta Art Conservation and Finishing LLC based in the Hudson Valley.

The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003 or visit www.thesmithystore.com.

