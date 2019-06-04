Wilson named program director at MCCA

The Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism has announced Ebony Wilson as the new program director at its New Milford outpatient clinic.

Wilson has been with the agency a little under two years, and stepped into the director role for Torrington and New Milford after working as a counselor in the Torrington clinic.

MCCA’s New Milford clinic treats individuals age 18 and older for drug and alcohol addiction, and offers intensive outpatient treatment, one-on-one counseling, as well as gender specific and problem gambling groups.

Originally from Freehold, N.J., Wilson obtained an undergraduate degree in psychology from Kean University.

After moving to Connecticut, she completed a master’s degree in human services with a concentration in substance abuse and clinical counseling at Post University.

Prior to obtaining a master’s degree, Wilson worked with adults with mental illness and has since centered her focus on adults and adolescents suffering with addiction and co-occurring disorders.

Before joining MCCA, she worked as an outpatient substance abuse clinician for two Torrington agencies.

Ebony has focused on the opioid epidemic and homelessness as well as meeting clients where there are in the recovery process.

MCCA is a provider of substance abuse prevention, evaluation and treatment services in western Connecticut.

It offers outpatient treatment in our Danbury, New Milford, Waterbury, Torrington, Derby, New Haven and Bridgeport clinics.

Its detox facility and 28-day program are located in Danbury.

Long-term treatment for chronically addicted individuals is located in Kent and Sharon.

For more information, visit mccaonline.com.