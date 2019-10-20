Wine tasting to benefit cancer center program

A wine tasting, “A Wicked Wine Evening,” to benefit New Milford Hospital’s Breast Health Program will be held Nov. 1 at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in town.

The event, which will run until 9 p.m., will feature food, wine and music.

Catering will be provided by Kerry Gold. Lucia Ristorante will donate flatbreads as an end-of-the-night option. Yokohama will offer a sushi section for VIP guests.

Joe’s Salon will raise money for its Wig Program.

A putting green will be offered, with three balls for $5. If all three balls go in the hole, a guest can enter to win two different raffle baskets.

As in past years, Cindy Tyler of New Milford Hospital will represent the Eating Well Program.

Funds for this program will be raised through Corks for Forks.

One cork will cost $20 and the chance to win a prize, while also donating two and a half meals to a cancer patient.

New this year will be a small silent auction that will feature a four-some round of golf, a wine tour and limo for four, tickets to see the Rockettes and include a backstage pass, a Bank Street Theater one year unlimited pass and more.

Music will be provided by The ReSounders.

To date sponsors include Bakewell and Mulhare, RC3 Electric, Matson Financial, Webster Bank, Nicholas Tobin, Mind Body Connection, New Milford Fitness & Aquatics, Hudson Valley Preservation and Joe’s Salon.

Last year, more than $12,000 was donated to the hospital program. It is being used for a cosmetic upgrade of the New Milford Hospital Women’s Imaging Department waiting area and changing room.

This year’s goal is $15,000.

VIP tickets are $75 and include early entry at 6 p.m. General admission is $40 for the main tasting room at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Nejaime’s Wine and Spirits at 164 Danbury Road, in the Stop & Shop plaza, and online at www.nejaimeswineandspirits.com.