Search 
Mon Sep 2 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, September 2 News
News

Winners named for KAA show

on
  • KAA President Connie Horton, left, presents Chandre Rogers of New Milford with a KAA Award of Excellence for her oil painting “Toffee,” which is part of the association’s current exhibit in the gallery. Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association / The News-Times Contributed

    KAA President Connie Horton, left, presents Chandre Rogers of New Milford with a KAA Award of Excellence for her oil painting “Toffee,” which is part of the association’s current exhibit in the gallery.

    KAA President Connie Horton, left, presents Chandre Rogers of New Milford with a KAA Award of Excellence for her oil painting “Toffee,” which is part of the association’s current exhibit in the gallery.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association
Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association
Image 1 of / 2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2

KAA President Connie Horton, left, presents Chandre Rogers of New Milford with a KAA Award of Excellence for her oil painting “Toffee,” which is part of the association’s current exhibit in the gallery.

KAA President Connie Horton, left, presents Chandre Rogers of New Milford with a KAA Award of Excellence for her oil painting “Toffee,” which is part of the association’s current exhibit in the gallery.

Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association

The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its Members II Show, which will be on display through Sept. 8.

The show features sculpture, photography, mixed media, graphics, oils, watercolors, pastels and acrylics in creative representational and non-representational modern forms.

Winners are Chandre Rogers of New Milford for her oil “Toffee” (KAA Award of Excellence); Mira Vitarello of New Milford for her pastel “Gelato” (KAA Award of Excellence); Mary Davidson of South Egremont, Mass., for her acrylic “My New Hat Series #33” (The Alice Wolf Award of Excellence); and Doreen O’Connor of Poughquag, N.Y., for her acrylic “Clouds Over Great Swamp” (KAA Award of Excellence).

Judges for the show were Karen Bahrenburg, who received her formal training at the Woodstock School of Art and the Dutchess County Art Association where she studied figure drawing, oil painting and pastel, and Thomas Franken, an artist with a large portfolio that encompasses a variety of media including paintings, silk screens, collages, graphic arts and designs in wood.

The show is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. at the 21 South Main St. gallery.

For more information, call 860-927-3989 or email kent.art.assoc@snet.net.

loading