Winners named for KAA show

The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its fall juried show.

The show, which opened Sept. 21, will run through Oct. 14.

Co-presidents Connie Horton and Patsy Stroble presented 12 awards in various media and styles from artists from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

The winning artists are Zufar Bikbov of Oakville (The Founders Award /Best-in-Show) for his oil painting “Take Me to the Lake”; Gino Zenobia of New Milford (The Carolyn B. Fisher Award for Sculpture) for his metal sculpture “Baobab”; Erin Nazzaro of Redding (The Barbara Goodspeed Award for any Medium) for her acrylic “High Note”; Diana Voyajolu of Cheshire (The Kent Art Association Award for Oil) for her painting “Shows Over”; Jim Malloy of New Fairfield (The Kent Art Association Award for Acrylic) for “Leap Frog”; Leslie Carone of South Salem, N.Y., (The Kent Art Association for Watercolor) for “Light Within”; Suzanne Marsen of Danbury (The Kent Art Association for Mixed Media/Graphics) for her graphite portrait “Brother of the Leaf”; and Emery Roth of Washington (The Kent Art Association Award for Photography) for the photograph “Charlie.”

Three artists were awarded honorable mentions: Werner Kappes of New Preston for his oil painting “Vegan”; Lisa Berger of Newtown for her mixed media work “Ethereal Narrative” and Carl Lawson of Naugatuck for his acrylic “Brass City at the Golden Hour.”

The judges for this show were Peter Seltzer and Carol Brightman Johnson.

Upcoming KAA Gallery events will include the Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition, which will run daily from 1 to 5 p.m. through Nov. 2, and the fourth annual KAA Photography Show Nov. 16 through Dec. 1.

The gallery at 21 S. Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.