Winners named for KAA show

The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of the its fourth annual juried photography show.

The show, which runs through Dec. 1, features photographers from a wide area and in varied mediums.

Seventy-nine photographs in both color and black and white, as well as digital art, are included.

"It's a diverse show with some excellent work,” said KAA Executive Director Michael Hunt.

Before handing out the awards for photographic excellence at the reception awards ceremony, KAA Co-President Connie Horton told the assembled photographers and guests that this show will be the last photography show at the gallery.

“We have photography included in all of our shows and felt it wasn’t fair to the artist’s working in other mediums,” she explained.

The award winners are Eric Hammer of Torrington (Best in Show for “Ismael's Calling”), Jeff Sesco of Winsted (KAA Award for Color Photography for “By the Dumpster”), Jason Griska of Litchfield (KAA Award for Black and White Photography for "Oregon Coast"), Brad Smith of Kent (KAA Award for Digital Art for "Desert Moonrise"), Judith Secco of Bantam (KAA Award of Excellence of "Aspens"), Linda Hubbard of Sherman (KAA Award of Excellence for "Blue Heron”) and Emory Roth of Washington (People’s Choice Award for “Re-Tread Warrior).