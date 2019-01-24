Winter program under way at NMPL

The winter reading program will run through Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. at New Milford Public Library.

The program’s theme is “Exercise Your Mind.” Participants must be 16 or older.

Participants should pick up a reading log at the library.

In order to participate, the first time the log is returned, a donation to the food bank in town must be made.

For each item read or listened to, the participant will receive a raffle ticket.

There will be a weekly drawing for a gift bag which includes a gift certificate as well as books and small prizes.

A final drawing will be held Feb. 25 for three grand prizes: an iPad Mini, a made in Connecticut basket, and an exercise your mind basket.

The program is made possible through the Friends of New Milford Library.