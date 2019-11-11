Winter tryout

New Milford resident Matheus Schmidt has been selected as one of the top 2008 birth-year prospects in the Red Bull New York - Soccer, and has earned an invitation to try out for the RDS Winter Showcase Teams. The try-out is by invitation only, based on recommendations by RDS coaches, and participation is reserved for around our top 1 percent of players. They invite around 60 to 80 players in each age group. More than 6,000 individuals participated in the past year.