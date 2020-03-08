Search 
Sun Mar 8 2020

Sunday, March 8 News
‘Women of the Revolution’ slated

|on 

Danbury Library will present a “Danbury’s Women of the Revolution” program March 14 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Attendees of the program at the 170 Main St., Danbury, library will learn about the heroic lives of women in the Revolutionary War and the important role Danbury had in the turning point of the war.

Brigid Guertin, city historian, will lead the presentation and discussion on local women whose stories, in part through the museum's research, have now been brought to light including Mary Wooster and Sybil Ludington.

This program is part of Revisiting the Founding Era, a three-year national initiative of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History presented in partnership with the American Library Association, and the National Constitution Center, with generous support from The National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information and RSVP, call 203-797-4505, ext. 7747 or register at www.DanburyLibrary.org.

loading