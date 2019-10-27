Women’s guild to hold bazaar

The Women’s Guild of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Washington will hold its holiday bazaar Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event at the 34 Green Hill Road (Route 47) church will feature a white elephant table that will include tableware, silver, crystal and fine linens; homebaked goods, and homemade preserved vegetables, fruits, jellies from New Preston Provisions; an accessories boutique with jewelry, scarves, gloves and more; a silent auction; a chance to win gift certificates from local businesses; and a drawing for a basket of Thanksgiving feast items.

Proceeds will benefit church ministries and programs in the community.