Search 
Sun Dec 30 2018

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, December 30 News
News

Wreaths Across America

on
  • Veteran James Delancy teaches his great-granddaughter, Lyliana Martinez, the meaning of the wreaths at Center Ceremony. Photo: Courtesy Of Jean Mariano / The News-Times Contributed

    Veteran James Delancy teaches his great-granddaughter, Lyliana Martinez, the meaning of the wreaths at Center Ceremony.

    Veteran James Delancy teaches his great-granddaughter, Lyliana Martinez, the meaning of the wreaths at Center Ceremony.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Jean Mariano
Photo: Courtesy Of Jean Mariano
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Veteran James Delancy teaches his great-granddaughter, Lyliana Martinez, the meaning of the wreaths at Center Ceremony.

Veteran James Delancy teaches his great-granddaughter, Lyliana Martinez, the meaning of the wreaths at Center Ceremony.

Photo: Courtesy Of Jean Mariano

Volunteers, veterans and members of the community gathered Dec. 15 for Wreaths Across America ceremonies in New Milford. A Remembering Our Veterans event, organized by Jean Mariano, whose son, Jason D. Lewis, was a U.S. Navy Seal who died July 6, 2007, in Iraq, was held at Center Cemetery, where Lewis is buried. Another ceremony, organized by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery on Fort Hill Road. The events coincided with the wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery and with more than 700 other ceremonies across the U.S. Above, veteran James Delancy teaches his great-granddaughter, Lyliana Martinez, the meaning of the wreaths at Center Ceremony.

loading