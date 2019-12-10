TheatreWorks New Milford will stage its production, “Wreck the Halls,” written and directed by Bradford Blake with musical direction by Charles Smith, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through Dec. 28 as well as Dec. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turns the last quarter of the calendar belly up. Due to adult situations and language, it is not recommended for children. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel and veterans with ID will be admitted for $25. Above, cast members Carey Van Hollen, Priscilla Squiers, Austin Tewksbury, Bret Bisaillon, Diana Matson and Alexis Vournazos rehearse a scene from the production. The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking for the theater is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building on East Street. For more information and tickets, visit theatreworks.us or call the box office at 860-350-6863.