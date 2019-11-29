‘Wreck the Halls’ to be staged

TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production, “Wreck the Halls,” written and directed by Bradford Blake with musical direction by Charles Smith, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through Dec. 28, as well as Dec. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.

The show will feature two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turns the last quarter of the calendar belly up.

Due to adult situations and language, it is not recommended for children.

Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel and veterans with ID will be admitted for $25. Senior citizens are invited to attend a Dec. 5 free dress rehearsal. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.

The theater is at 5 Brookside Ave. Parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building on East Street.

For more information and tickets, visit theatreworks.us or call the box office at 860-350-6863.