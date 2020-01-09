‘Writing Your Life’ set in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. play host to the return of the 12-member “Writing Your Life” class held this past fall.

The memoir writing program students will share and read one of their favorite pieces from the class

The instructor for the class was Betty Krasne, PhD.

The goal of the program was to give participants a tool box of skills that could be used to compose a series of short pieces (two to four pages each). These pieces could be used as the basis for a longer work, or to sharpen general writing skills.

The class met once a week for two hours.

At each meeting, participants had a writing assignment for which they were given examples beforehand.

Members of the group read their works aloud weekly and helped each other develop ideas.

Several members of previous workshops have gone on to write book-length memoirs, while others just enjoyed the process of exploration.

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.