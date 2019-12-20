The Wykeham Consort will return to Gunn Memorial Library in Washington for a concert, “Song and Stories for a Winter’s Night” from Spain and the Sephardim, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wykeham Road library. A snow date of Jan. 16 is planned. The musical group is made up of, from left to right, Erica Warnock (bass viol), founder Matilda Giampietro (soprano), Sarah Jane Chelminski (recorders), James Allen (percussion) and Andy LaFreniere (guitar). less The Wykeham Consort will return to Gunn Memorial Library in Washington for a concert, “Song and Stories for a Winter’s Night” from Spain and the Sephardim, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wykeham Road library. ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Lyndsey Victoria Photography Photo: Courtesy Of Lyndsey Victoria Photography Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wykeham Consort to perform at library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The acclaimed Wykeham Consort will return to Gunn Memorial Library in Washington for a concert, “Song and Stories for a Winter’s Night” from Spain and the Sephardim, Jan. 9.

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Wykeham Road library. A snow date of Jan. 16 is planned.

The musical group will share some of the songs and stories they have discovered in researching the music of Spain and the Spanish Jews, the Sephardim.

In their journeys through Arabic and Eastern European lands, new melodic and rhythmic influences and even words became part of their musical heritage.

Folk tales from the Middle Ages travelled with them, including stories of falling in love with the wrong person, patient suitors, lonely young women, sly affairs and mothers comforting their babies in dangerous times.

Wykeham Consort is a group of musician friends who love to make music together and enjoy sharing what they have discovered.

Some of them met as performers in The Everyman Guild many years ago. Others met as Orff Schulwerk music educators. One was commandeered in a local diner while having brunch with his mother.

The group, which has been performing together since 2010, rehearses once a week either at Andy’s Suzuki Studio in Sandy Hook or at Washington home.

Last year the group recorded an album of Sephardic and Spanish Renaissance music, “She Came Out Of The Sea,” which is available on iTunes, CD Baby and at concerts.

Another complete Sephardic album is ready to be recorded.

The group is also exploring Celtic music-.

For more information and RSVP to the concert, call 860-868-7586.