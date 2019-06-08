Yoga session planned on Green

Summer solstice community yoga, 108 sun salutations, will be held June 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Village Green in New Milford.

A rain date of June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. is planned for the event co-sponsored by ah Yoga & Wellness Center, Larry Schmitt Thai Yoga, Elora Allen Yoga and Quiet Spruce Wellness.

Live drumming will be offered by Robinson.

Attendees should bring their own mat and water in a non-plastic bottle.

A donation of $20 is suggested, with funds to benefit New Milford Animal Welfare Society, Inc.

Adoptable pets will be on site, along with an Animal Welfare representative.

For more information, call 860-868-6707.