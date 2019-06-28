‘Young Picasso’ to be screened

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present an exhibition on screen documentary, “Young Picasso,” July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The Washington Art Association will co-sponsor the screening at the Wykeham Road library.

Pablo Picasso is one of the greatest artists of all time - and right up until his death in 1973, he was the most prolific of artists.

Many films have dealt with these later years - the art, the affairs and the wide circle of friends.

The film, directed by Phil Grabsky, explores Picasso’s early years.

It runs 1 hour and 30 minutes.

For more information and registration, call 860-7586.