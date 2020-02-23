Youth hockey tryouts slated

The Northwestern Connecticut Youth Hockey Icehawks, which serve the Greater New Milford area, has announced children 12 and under are invited to try hockey for free this month as part of the organization’s second annual free February.

Eight hours of professional skating instruction is available.

No prior skating experience is required.

All sessions will be held at the Canterbury School on Aspetuck Avenue in New Milford Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Full equipment will be available, if necessary. Attendees must bring skates and a stick.

In other news, registration is also open for tryouts for the 2020-21 travel teams.

Players born in birth years 2006 through 2013 are eligible to play on a travel team for the upcoming season.

Tryouts will be held March 31 through April 2 for Mites, Squirts and Peewees) and April 8-9 for Bantams.