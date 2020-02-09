Youth invited to apply for Harris scholarship

The Harris Family Scholarship at the Connecticut Community Foundation is now accepting applications.

The scholarship was previously available just for New Milford students.

Students residing in any of 21 towns in the Foundation’s service area in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills are eligible and encouraged to apply.

The scholarship will be awarded for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Harris Family Scholarship at the foundation was established by the Harris children and the New Milford Farmland and Forest Preservation Committee from donations given in memory of Vivian and George G. Harris, longtime New Milford farmers and agriculture proponents.

Vivian and George took great joy in inviting area residents to their farm and in sharing the importance of agriculture.

George M. Harris, son of George O. Harris and grandson of George G. and Vivian, remembers their dedication.

“Our grandparents were honest, hard-working farmers, and stalwarts in the agricultural community,” he said. “It’s an honor to see their legacy carried on this way.”

As one of the largest college scholarship providers in the region, the Foundation has awarded thousands of scholarships since 1989 thanks to the generosity of donors who have established more than 130 scholarship funds to benefit area students pursuing college degrees.

Last year, by awarding scholarships totaling more than $900,000, the foundation made college more affordable for 420 students attending two-year and four-year schools across the country.

High school seniors or current or returning college students who are pursuing agricultural studies are encouraged to apply for the Harris Family Scholarship through the foundation.

Those who have received a general scholarship from the foundation in the past should re-apply by Feb. 15.

First-time applicants should apply by March 15.

A special scholarship form is available at https://conncf.org/apply-for-schol

arships/.