Youth invited to apply for SRA internships

Steep Rock Association in Washington has announced two 2019 summer internship opportunities, Judea Garden Intern or Van Sinderen Conservation Intern, for high school and college students.

The programs are geared toward individuals who love the outdoors and want to gain experience in gardening or conservation work while getting paid.

Two paid summer internship positions are available at Judea Garden July 1 through Aug. 24.

Applicants must be either high school students (16 years old by end of summer) or college students (including class of 2019) and be available to work 20 hours per week in a food bank garden.

Now in its 11th growing season, Judea Garden has grown, harvested and distributed over 30,000 pounds of fresh produce to members of the community with limited financial resources through local food banks, senior centers, and social service agencies.

The Judea Garden Internship will provide lessons on sustainable agriculture and current food issues while growing vegetables for local food banks.

Interns will identify and control insects and diseases, identify weeds and their properties, use succession harvesting through planting for fall crops, harvest and distribute foods, and participate in all garden tasks.

At the end of the summer season, interns will present what they have learned to the local community as part of our Open Garden Day Aug. 24.

One college-level Van Sinderen Conservation Internship is available for a college student to gain hands-on, real world experiences in outdoor trail and recreational work, biodiversity studies, and outreach activities.

Summer start and end times are flexible to accommodate college schedules.

Conservation interns will spend most of their time in the field, working both independently and with SRA staff to complete a wide variety of projects.

Projects will include wildlife habitat improvement, invasive species removal, biodiversity studies, trail maintenance and construction, campsite prep, and more.

Administrative work may include researching land records, organizing land preservation per national standards and other miscellaneous office tasks.

In addition, the conservation intern will oversee and complete a capstone conservation project.

At the end of the summer season, the intern will share his/her experience via a short article, slide deck, photographic exhibit, or other mutually agreed upon exhibit.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, until positions are filled, and are available online at www.steeprockassoc.org/summer-internships.