Youth invited to art appreciation series

A series of art appreciation classes will soon be offered at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum for students in grades six through eight. Sessions will be held March 21 and 28 and April 4 and 11 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Students will create a project in the style of artists such as Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso by exploring the artists’ technique.

The program will be led by Kathy Elmore, a museum docent and volunteer, who has 30 years’ experience as a children’s librarian, including at New Milford Public Library.

Registration at $20 per child is required.

For more information or to register, please call 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.