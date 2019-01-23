Youth mental health course on tap

Washington Montessori School will offer a youth mental health first aid course Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The eight-our certificate training course is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent age 12-18 who is experiencing a mental health or substance use problem.

The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

Topics will include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including ADHD), and eating disorders.

The cost is $85 payable upon arrival.

For more information and RSVP, call the 240 Litchfield Turnpike school at 860-868-0551, ext. 2161.