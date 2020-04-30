Paul Zee, a student at Glenholme School in Washington, has been chosen as a finalist in this year’s Laws of Life Essay Contest. Paul Zee, a student at Glenholme School in Washington, has been chosen as a finalist in this year’s Laws of Life Essay Contest. Photo: Courtesy Of Glenholme School Photo: Courtesy Of Glenholme School Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Zee honored in essay contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Glenholme School student in Washington has been chosen as a finalist in this year’s Laws of Life Essay Contest.

Paul Zee was chosen as one of 10 finalists in the state out of more than 2,500 essayists who participated.

Paul’s essay, “Perseverance: A Critical Law of Life,” was sent to several judges throughout the state after being chosen to represent Glenholme.

The essays were judged for content, presentation, grammar and spelling.

The contest was started in 1987 by Sir John Templeton as a non-sectarian, academic activity that helps students identify and reflect upon universal ethical values or "Laws of Life" such as - love, service, perseverance, honesty, respect, optimism and courage.

The Laws of Life Essay contest is run by the School for Ethical Education as a way for teachers to integrate these values through characters in literature, history or students’ own life experiences.

Due to the current circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration to honor the top 10 essayists from the state usually held in the spring, will be held in the fall. The Glenholme School is a therapeutic boarding and day school in Washington, Ct. for students ages 8-21 with various learning, social and emotional differences.