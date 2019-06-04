Search 
Wed Jun 5 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, June 5 News
News

teddy bear festival

on
  • Spectrum/The Woman's Club of Greater New Milford held its annual Teddy Bear Festival on the New Milford Village Green June 2, 2019. Above, Becca Williams, left, and Elizabeth Kern, both 7 and daughters of club members, tend to stuffed animals that need some TLC at the Teddy Bear Hospital. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    Spectrum/The Woman's Club of Greater New Milford held its annual Teddy Bear Festival on the New Milford Village Green June 2, 2019. Above, Becca Williams, left, and Elizabeth Kern, both 7 and daughters of club members, tend to stuffed animals that need some TLC at the Teddy Bear Hospital.

    less

    Spectrum/The Woman's Club of Greater New Milford held its annual Teddy Bear Festival on the New Milford Village Green June 2, 2019. Above, Becca Williams, left, and Elizabeth Kern, both 7 and daughters of club

    ... more
    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2

Spectrum/The Woman's Club of Greater New Milford held its annual Teddy Bear Festival on the New Milford Village Green June 2, 2019. Above, Becca Williams, left, and Elizabeth Kern, both 7 and daughters of club members, tend to stuffed animals that need some TLC at the Teddy Bear Hospital.

less

Spectrum/The Woman's Club of Greater New Milford held its annual Teddy Bear Festival on the New Milford Village Green June 2, 2019. Above, Becca Williams, left, and Elizabeth Kern, both 7 and daughters of club

... more
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

loading